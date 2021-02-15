BlackRock Inc. Has $13.17 Billion Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,108,691 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 185,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.91% of NIKE worth $13,172,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $2,843,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

NIKE stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $142.12. 252,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,085,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $127.19. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $224.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

