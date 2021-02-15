The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $10,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 810,610 shares of company stock worth $107,154,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Independent Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.62. 529,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,699,210. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

