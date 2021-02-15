Analysts Set GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) Price Target at GBX 117.50

Shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) (LON:GOCO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 117.50 ($1.54).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of GoCo Group plc (GOCO.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

GOCO traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 131.60 ($1.72). 7,780,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,501. GoCo Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 42.80 ($0.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.40 ($1.82). The company has a market cap of £555.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.53.

GoCo Group plc operates Internet-based price comparison Websites for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It also provides weflip, an automated savings service; Look After My Bills, an automated energy savings service; MyVoucherCodes, a discount voucher website; and Energylinx, a domestic and business energy comparison and switching service.

