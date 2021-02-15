Cowa LLC Acquires New Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,768,896. The company has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZN. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

