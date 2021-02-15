ROAM Global Management LP Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ROAM Global Management LP acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,206,000. Fiserv makes up about 7.3% of ROAM Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,959,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,213 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in Fiserv by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 7,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $720,866,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Fiserv by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,001,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,647,000 after purchasing an additional 85,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Fiserv by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,077,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.99. The company had a trading volume of 269,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,624. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $123.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,197,073 shares of company stock worth $2,222,672,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

