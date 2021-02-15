FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Update

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the January 14th total of 479,900 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In related news, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,555 shares in the company, valued at $604,358.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James R. Meyer purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,928.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 50,500 shares of company stock valued at $114,230. 14.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $156,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FreightCar America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 80,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

RAIL stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.36. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including covered hopper cars; open top hoppers; coil gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flat cars; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.