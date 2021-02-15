Cowa LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,629,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,740,000 after purchasing an additional 865,262 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,289,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,365,000 after purchasing an additional 709,395 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,259,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,609,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 681,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 113,520 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 467,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,146 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.31. 113,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,257,586. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $70.56 and a twelve month high of $135.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.