Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156,275 shares during the quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $74,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 29,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.23. 45,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,628. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $34.44 and a one year high of $110.27.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.83.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $1,850,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,368. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

