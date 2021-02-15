Element Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 36,459 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 31,235 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 42,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FDVV traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $33.88. 1,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,521. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.03. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

