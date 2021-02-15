Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,991 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,393,000 after purchasing an additional 468,998 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,947,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 557,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,624,000 after buying an additional 159,174 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares in the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $138.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.61. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.