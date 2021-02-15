Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 17.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $67.48. The company had a trading volume of 103,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,017. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $87.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

