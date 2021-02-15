Aperio Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $82,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $779,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $5.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $613.45. 34,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,714. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $681.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $634.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $626.19.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.