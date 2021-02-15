CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Short Interest Update

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the January 14th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEI traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.98. 42,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,629. CGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day moving average is $0.24.

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company distributes and installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDÂe20 vertical-axis wind turbines.

