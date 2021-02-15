JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.00

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L) (LON:JESC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 493 ($6.44) and last traded at GBX 492.50 ($6.43), with a volume of 66695 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 481 ($6.28).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 474.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 432.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £786.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (JESC.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.59%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth from a portfolio of quoted smaller companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The Company invests in equities for the long term. The Company invests in markets that operate delivery versus payment (DVP) settlement.

