iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Increased by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.3% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000.

IJH stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $253.85. 127,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $254.17.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

