Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 552 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.92. The company had a trading volume of 48,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.62.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.20.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

