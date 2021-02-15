Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after buying an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,934,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,927,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,404,000 after purchasing an additional 244,297 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $361.05. 164,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,365. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $361.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $347.98 and a 200-day moving average of $325.52.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

