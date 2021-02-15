Flowchain (FLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $48,034.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Flowchain has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Flowchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0203 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Flowchain has a market capitalization of $17,893.98 and $48,034.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00071519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.57 or 0.01004758 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007056 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00054258 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.85 or 0.05211703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00025094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00018675 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00036822 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

FLC is a coin. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 881,836 coins. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Flowchain aims to implement the IoT blockchain technology and already proposed a virtual blocks technology that can ensure data stream transactions in a near real-time manner. Jollen, the creator of Flowchain, will present such virtual block technology that can integrate with IPFS to provide an off-chain mechanism technology which can ensure the digital assets transaction from one trusted party to another. “

Flowchain Coin Trading

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

