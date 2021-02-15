$2.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the highest is $2.97. FLEETCOR Technologies reported earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $12.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $14.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.66 to $15.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.89.

FLT stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $264.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.50. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $325.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 42.9% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,429,000. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

