Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $43.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $278,536.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,261. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESTA traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 4,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $70.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

