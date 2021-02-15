Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAXPY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAXPY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. The company had a trading volume of 60,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,648. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56.

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

