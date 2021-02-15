Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 4,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 348,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,452,000 after buying an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 70,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 610.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 46,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 39,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.67.

In related news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Insiders sold 139,958 shares of company stock valued at $12,716,665 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,524. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.76.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

