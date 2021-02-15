Short Interest in DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) Declines By 44.2%

DigitalTown, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGTW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the January 14th total of 235,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,608,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DigitalTown stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,195,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,284,367. DigitalTown has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.

DigitalTown Company Profile

DigitalTown, Inc provides integrated search, community, and commerce platform for Web and mobile devices. The company offers DigitalTown platform that supports online and mobile communities. Its platform provides content search services; enables communities to stay informed, as well as to connect and communicate with other members of the community; provides online commerce solution for merchants; offers courier and delivery management solutions; and provides integrated administrative tools for managing content, community, and commerce.

