Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 0.3% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 7,039,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,658,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,273,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $138,468,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 32.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,837,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,734,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,335,000 after buying an additional 80,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 132.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,275,000 after buying an additional 555,737 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.92. 26,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,631. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.