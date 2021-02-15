Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,634,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,869,647,000 after acquiring an additional 642,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,053,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,283,000 after acquiring an additional 783,163 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,973,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,648,000 after acquiring an additional 203,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,171,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,743,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Shares of KMI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.84. 526,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,802,879. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

