Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,948 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 2.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $92.03. 68,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,197. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.40. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.