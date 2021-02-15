The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.56.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In other The Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $518,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,520 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,858. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,193. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Kroger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in The Kroger by 17.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 29,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.95. 367,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,333,275. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

