John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,718,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,281,000 after purchasing an additional 808,106 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,632 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,831,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 39.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 783,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,659,000 after acquiring an additional 220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 260,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,359,000 after purchasing an additional 186,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Stanzione sold 11,223 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $1,417,464.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,011.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $126.02. 92,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,583. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $134.71.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DGX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.06.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

