Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC reduced its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.9% of Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSM opened at $138.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $715.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

