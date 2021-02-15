The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NYSE:TD traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.39. 98,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,662. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.16. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.97. The company has a market cap of $107.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 48.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

