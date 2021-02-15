Cowa LLC Invests $296,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,116 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in Patrick Industries by 10.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,717. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PATK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Courtney Blosser sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,481,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $158,469.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,650,510.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,259 shares of company stock worth $5,016,237. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

