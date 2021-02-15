Cowa LLC Invests $1.43 Million in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 41,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 487.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYD stock traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $35.99. 80,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,214. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.79 and a twelve month high of $39.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.