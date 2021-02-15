Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $105.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.
CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.
In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CPK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile
Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.
