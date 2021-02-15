Analysts Set Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Price Target at $105.00

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

CPK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $282,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

CPK traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.91. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $69.47 and a 52-week high of $111.40.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

