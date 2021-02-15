Siguler Guff Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 61,194 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. Sequential Brands Group comprises about 0.2% of Siguler Guff Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

NASDAQ:SQBG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.20. 1,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,624. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.82. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $24.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($1.50). Sequential Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 105.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns various consumer brands in the active and lifestyle categories. The company licenses its brands for a range of product categories, including apparel, footwear, fashion accessories, and home goods. Its brands include Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, Joe's, GAIAM, Ellen Tracy, William Rast, Heelys, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, and Nevados.

