Sphere (SPHR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.35 Million

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 15th. Sphere has a total market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $32,620.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sphere coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sphere has traded 89.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,400.85 or 0.99902626 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000212 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000432 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Sphere Coin Profile

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

