Zilliqa Price Up 62.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 62.2% against the dollar. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.42 billion and $338.03 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003917 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00082003 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002646 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00010315 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,244,569,617 coins and its circulating supply is 10,953,102,464 coins. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.