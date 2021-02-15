John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 583 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.5% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.79.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 23,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $2,673,454.00. Also, SVP Mario Calastri sold 48,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.52, for a total transaction of $5,589,666.24. Insiders have sold a total of 173,688 shares of company stock valued at $21,029,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,300. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.00. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $131.97. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

