Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $19.70 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.40 million. Tellurian posted sales of $9.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 115.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $48.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 million to $54.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $107.99 million, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $141.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Tellurian by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Tellurian by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Tellurian by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. 571,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,428,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.62.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

