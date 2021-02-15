GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys 967 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $44,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 46.0% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 55.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 8,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of VOYA stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $54.98. 42,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,955. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 17.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

