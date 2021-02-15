Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $72.61. 252,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,741. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.