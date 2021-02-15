Aperio Group LLC Has $265.97 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845,088 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,284 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.8% of Aperio Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $265,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $144.47 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

