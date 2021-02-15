GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 2.59% of Alamo Group worth $42,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 199,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,504,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $149.50. 1,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,962. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $154.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.67 and its 200 day moving average is $126.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $40,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,750.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

