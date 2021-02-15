Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Sells 924 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 59,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 32,234 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 19,402 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $953,000.

Shares of SPXL traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.78. 315,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,942,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $82.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

