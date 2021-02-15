WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Stock Position Increased by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. WesBanco accounts for approximately 10.2% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.97% of WesBanco worth $19,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 6.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,259. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $212,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at $999,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,084 shares of company stock valued at $334,410 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

