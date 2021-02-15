B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTO. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold Corp. (BTO.TO) in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

BTO traded up C$0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.39. 3,040,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,862,652. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 10.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.94. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of C$3.12 and a 12 month high of C$9.99.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

