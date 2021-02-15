Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Increases Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 702,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 45,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 109,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 17,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,831,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.92. The stock had a trading volume of 30,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,683. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.69. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a one year low of $41.36 and a one year high of $66.34.

