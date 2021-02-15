Axiom Financial Strategies LLC Buys 648 Shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.51. 16,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,897. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.05. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $96.09 and a twelve month high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

