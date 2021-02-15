Short Interest in Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Declines By 50.0%

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CRSB remained flat at $$20.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176. Cornerstone Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.47.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit, and other banking services in Tehama, Shasta, Butte, and Glenn counties and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificate of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; and personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term loans, savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans.

