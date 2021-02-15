GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,481,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,030 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $49,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 206,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 497,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 57,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

TCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

Shares of TCOM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 90,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,042. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of -68.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $2.28. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

