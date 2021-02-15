Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VHT stock traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $236.79. The stock had a trading volume of 15,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,124. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.10 and a 200 day moving average of $214.13. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $138.11 and a 12-month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

